Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Autopsy Results Released For NJ Kids Killed By Mom: Prosecutor
Sports

Asbury Park HS Football Coach Removed Over Partially Clothed Trespassing Incident: Report

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Nick Famularo has apparently been removed as head coach from Asbury Park High School's football team ahead of the annual Thanksgiving Day game against Neptune.
Nick Famularo has apparently been removed as head coach from Asbury Park High School's football team ahead of the annual Thanksgiving Day game against Neptune. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Facebook photo

Asbury Park High School football coach has been removed from this year's annual Thanksgiving Day game against Neptune after he was found trespassing at the high school last weekend, according to multiple news reports and local police.

Nick Famularo was partially clothed with a woman when he was found by police at the school's stadium on Saturday, according to the Asbury Park Press. Asbury Police Sgt. Michael Casey did not immediately return Daily Voice's information request.

Two assistant coaches and athletic director Mark Gerbino were also suspended, the APP says.

School officials told NJ Advance Media that the incident was considered a personnel matter and was not being investigated by authorities.

Famularo was placed on paid administrative leave Monday and Robert Ward was made acting head football coach, officials said.

Click here for more from the Asbury Park Press and here for more from NJ Advance Media.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.