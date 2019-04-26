Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Family's Prayers Answered For Critically Injured Tenafly Boy, 12, Hit By Pickup
Sports

2019 NFL Draft: Jacksonville Jaguars Select Montclair's Josh Allen

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Josh Allen of Montclair was drafted to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2019 NFL draft.
Josh Allen of Montclair was drafted to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2019 NFL draft. Photo Credit: Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have selected Montclair's Josh Allen with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The University of Kentucky defender has a "tireless motor" and was one of the best pass rushers and defenders in the SEC last season, BigCatCountry.com reports.

Allen played one year of football at Montclair High School (his senior year having transferred from a small school in Alabama) and went on to play at Kentucky.

He was a two-star recruit out of high school but was a top pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

Click here for more from Jaguars.com on Allen.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.