Spinning Car Sends Trooper Flying In Multi-Vehicle Crash On AC Expressway: Report

Troopers were out of their vehicles conducting a motor vehicle stop on a Chevrolet Cobalt on the left shoulder of the Atlantic City Expressway east, at milepost 17.8, Hamilton Township around 11:30 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Charles Marchan said.

A Hyundai Tucson traveling in the left lane failed to move over to the adjacent lane and the front driver side of the Hyundai struck the rear passenger side of an unoccupied troop car, Marchan said. The Hyundai then lost directional control in a counterclockwise direction causing it to strike another unoccupied troop car.

The impact caused the second unoccupied troop car to move forward and turn in a clockwise direction into the rear of the unoccupied Chevrolet Cobalt. At the time of the crash, the trooper was standing by the second struck troop car in the open doorway of the driver’s seat and was subsequently impacted by the driver’s side of the second struck troop car and thrown forward into the grass median.

As a result of the crash the trooper was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Hyundai sustained moderate injuries, the front seat passenger of the Hyundai sustained minor injuries and were transported to an area hospital.

