Pablo Suruy Hernandez, 40, had the coke stashed in various compartments of his BMW X5 when he was stopped in York County around noontime Saturday, March 23, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

Hernandez remained held Tuesday in the York County Jail, some 1,300 miles from Paterson.

He's charged with both possession and possession with the intent to deliver the drugs.

