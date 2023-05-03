Overcast 53°

Childhood Friends Set Opening Date For 2nd North Jersey Deli

Ramsey residents have waited long enough for their new deli.

Sparo's Deli
Sparo's announced they are celebrating the grand opening of its new downtown Ramsey location at 94 E Main St on Saturday, May 13 with a ribbon cutting ceremony. 

Sparo's, an Italian-style deli was established in 2019 in Montclair by two friends, Adam Rose and Mike Sparacino, and also has a location at Newark Airport. 

The location in Montclair has received critical acclaim, earning five stars on Yelp

Rose works the back of the kitchen making the sandwiches people in North Jersey have come to love, while Sparacino has a financial background and handles the business end.

The sandwiches have unique names like Mama Ree and Angry Lou, a homage to the people who influenced Sparo's. 

