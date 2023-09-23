South Jersey Teen Zach Foster Fatally Struck By Truck On Way To School, Loved Ones Say

A GoFundMe launched for Zach Foster's family says he was crossing the street on his way to school Sept. 14 in Collingswood, when he was hit by a 16-foot-long truck.

Police in Collingswood said only that the accident remains under investigation and were not at liberty to release details.

"Zach was so bright and made a great impression on everyone he met," reads the GoFundMe for Zack's family. "Zach loved listening to music, singing, making TikTok videos, working out with his brothers, making jokes and being with his friends and family."

A memorial will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at White Horse Pike and Collings Avenue.

