Brian Heck of Newfield was present for the drawing Friday, March 15 at the Golden Nugget Atlantic City Hotel, Casino and Marina.

"Speechless. I can't even think right now," Heck said after being handed a giant check.

Fourteen other Lottery players also received prizes ranging from $10,000 to $100,000 as part of the Grand Prize Drawing.

