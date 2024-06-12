South Jersey Man, 73, Gets 33 Months In Fed Pen After Philly FBI Finds 45,000 Child Porn Pics

Robert Giles of Collingswood must serve 85% of a plea-bargained 33-month stretch because there's no parole in the federal prison system.

FBI agents reported finding tens of thousands of "videos and images of children being sexually abused" on electronic devices seized during a court-approved search of GIles's home in April 2022, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip R. Sellinger said.

Rather than risk the consequences of a trial, Giles took a deal from the government, pleading guilty last July in federal court in Camden to possession of child pornography, Sellinger said.

In addition to the prison sentence, Chief U.S. District Judge Renée Marie Bumb sentenced Giles to 10 years of supervised release and ordered him to pay $186,500 in fines.Sellinger credited special agents of the FBI's Philadelphia office with the investigation leading to the plea, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Johns of his Criminal Division in Camden.

He also thanked the Collingswood Police Department for its assistance in the investigation.

