South Jersey Man, 71, Takes Plea Deal After Philly FBI Finds 45,000 Child Porn Files

FBI agents reported finding more than 45,000 "videos and images of children being sexually abused" on electronic devices seized during a court-approved search of the Collingswood home of Robert Giles in April 2022, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

Rather than risk the consequences of a trial, Giles took a deal from the government, pleading guilty this past week in U.S. District Court in Camden to possession of child pornography, Sellinger said.

Chief U.S. District Judge Renée Marie Bumb scheduled sentencing for Nov. 29.

Sellinger credited special agents of the FBI's Philadelphia office with the investigation leading to the plea, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Johns of his Criminal Division in Camden. The U.S. attorney also thanked the Collingswood Police Department for its assistance in the investigation.

