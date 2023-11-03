South Jersey School Janitor Contaminated Food, Utensils With Bleach, Bodily Fluids: Prosecutor

Giovanni Impellizzeri, 25, of Vineland, also is charged with aggravated assault, tampering with food and official misconduct.

Impellizzeri was employed by the Elizabeth Moore School in the Upper Deerfield School District.

According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, New Jersey State Police were contacted by school authorities on Monday, Oct. 30 after receiving tips about social media posts that allegedly showed Impellizzeri performing sex acts with what are described as "inanimate objects "at the school.

The investigation revealed Impellizzeri allegedly contaminated food and utensils in the school cafeteria with bodily fluids that included saliva, urine and feces, prosecutors said.

In one incident, police say Impellizzeri sprayed bleach into a container of cucumbers with the intent of harming children.

In another incident, police say Impellizzeri touched his private areas and spit on bread that was then put back into a container to be served to students. Impellizzeri has worked at the elementary school since September 2019.

Parents expressed outrage on social media over the lack of information released by the Upper Deerfield Township School District.

The superintendent's office did not return a call for comment.

The Upper Deerfield Township School District has fully cooperated with authorities, the prosecutor said.

The school district is working closely with the Cumberland County Department of Health to ensure food preparation, serving utensils and surfaces have been properly sanitized and any food products in question have been discarded.

In addition, authorities are taking steps to collect bodily fluid specimens from the defendant to determine if there is any potential for infectious disease transmission to those that consumed food at the school.

Impellizzeri is being held in the Cumberland County Jail pending a detention hearing. The investigation remains open and ongoing.

Any member of the public with information related to the allegations may contact New Jersey State Police Detective Alex Angerman at 856- 451-0101. Members of the public may also submit a tip from any smartphone, tablet or computer to CCPO.TI

