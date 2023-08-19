South Jersey Engineer, 25, Killed In Wrong-Way Massachusetts Crash

Geetika Guruprasad, of West Windsor, died just after 12:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, in Littleton, a suburb of Boston.

Guruprasad was driving her Mazda CX-5 on Route 2 when an SUV traveling on the wrong side of the road collided with her, Massachusetts State Police said. Paramedics rushed her to Emerson Hospital in Concord, Massachusetts, where doctors pronounced her dead.

The 22-year-old driver of the Chevrolet SUV was also seriously injured in the crash. She is charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, and wrong-way violation, Massachusetts State Police said. They did not release her name.

Geetika's LinkedIn said she worked as an engineer at Bristol Myers Squibb in Devens, Massachusetts. The crash remains under investigation.

