'Sopranos' Star Joined OnlyFans After Vax Mandate Opposition Made Her Hollywood Pariah: Report

In an interview with Fox News Digital, de Matteo, who played Adriana on "The Sopranos," said she joined the account last month after her stance on the vaccine mandate made her a Hollywood pariah.

"My own industry thinks I'm...a savage," de Matteo said. "I went from being allowed to work to never being allowed to work again."

Matteo was dropped by her agent and almost lost her home over her opposition to vaccine mandates, but soon found another source of income, she said. Fans paying $15 a month for her content allows the actress to be a stay-at-home mother for her children, de Matteo said.

The 51-year-old recently appeared as a guest star on "Mayans M.C." and hosts the Gangster Goddess Broad-Cast where she reminisces about her time on New Jersey's most famous television show.

