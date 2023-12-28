Somewhere Tracy Morgan Might Be SMH: Sedan Rams Walmart Rig On Route 80

The driver, who was alone at the time, lost control of the Honda Accord near milepost 60.8 in Elmwood Park at 4:48 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, New Jersey State Police Trooper Troy McNair said.

The passenger side of the sedan's windshield was smashed when the Accord slid into the trailer of the International rig, the trooper said.

No injuries were reported, he said.

ABC Towing removed the wreckage.

Joseph Fehl took the photos and contributed to this story.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.