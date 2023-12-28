Rain Fog/Mist 49°

SHARE

Somewhere Tracy Morgan Might Be SMH: Sedan Rams Walmart Rig On Route 80

Airbags and a bit of luck spared the driver of a sedan that slammed into a Walmart tractor-trailer on rain-slicked Route 80 overnight.

Joseph Fehl took the photos and contributed to this story.

Joseph Fehl took the photos and contributed to this story.

 Photo Credit: Jo Fehl for DAILY VOICE
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

The driver, who was alone at the time, lost control of the Honda Accord near milepost 60.8 in Elmwood Park at 4:48 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, New Jersey State Police Trooper Troy McNair said.

The passenger side of the sedan's windshield was smashed when the Accord slid into the trailer of the International rig, the trooper said.

No injuries were reported, he said.

ABC Towing removed the wreckage.

Joseph Fehl took the photos and contributed to this story.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE