Ex-Cop Pleads Guilty In Double-Fatal Off Duty DWI Wreck In New Jersey, Prosecutor Says

Amitoj Oberoi, 29, of Somerset, was employed as an Edison police officer at the time of the accident on Route 27 in Franklin Township that killed Carlos Perez-Gayan, a 24-year-old Somerset resident, and Victor Cabrera-Francisco, a 20-year-old North Brunswick resident, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Oberoi pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide and driving while intoxicated, authorities said. His sentencing is scheduled for August, authorities said

