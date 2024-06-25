Fair 90°

Ex-Cop Pleads Guilty In Double-Fatal Off Duty DWI Wreck In New Jersey, Prosecutor Says

A 30-year-old former police officer has pleaded guilty to charges filed in connection with a double-fatal wreck he caused while off duty last summer, authorities announced.

 Photo Credit: Somerset County Prosecutor's Office
Amitoj Oberoi, 29, of Somerset, was employed as an Edison police officer at the time of the accident on Route 27 in Franklin Township that killed Carlos Perez-Gayan, a 24-year-old Somerset resident, and Victor Cabrera-Francisco, a 20-year-old North Brunswick resident, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Oberoi pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide and driving while intoxicated, authorities said. His sentencing is scheduled for August, authorities said

