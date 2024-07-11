Sole Survivor Of Wrong Way Parkway Crash Suffered 8 Fractured Ribs, Broken Spine: Campaign

The 20-year-old Pompton Plains resident was the only person to escape a two-car crash caused by a wrong-way driver on the Garden State Parkway on Friday, July 5, with her life.

Two people were killed in the crash, both the Newark woman who caused the crash and the driver of the vehicle Dabice was riding in, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Dabice sustained two broken tibias, a broken femur, a broken arm, a fractured C2 in her spine, eight fractured ribs, a lacerated spleen, a lacerated liver and an occluded artery in the crash.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to support Dabice on her road to recovery. As of Thursday, July 11, more than $13,000 has been raised.

“Her spirits are high," Dabice's parents, Greg and Taryn said. "She has been an absolute champ. No panic. Positivity, happy to be alive. In pain but communicating well.

"She will recover. I am most proud of... her strength and composure. She hasn’t lost it. She’s not angry. She’s not self-pitying. She’s grateful to be here. She listens to the doctors and nurses.

"She gets that everyone is here to help her. She always thinks them for everything. Even if it’s just fixing her pillow or giving her a sip of water. This kid is incredible."

