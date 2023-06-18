'Sol Crushing': Mexican-Latin Restaurant Closes After 3 Years In Bergen County

The restaurant was opened by husband and wife duo Eric and Jacquelyn Canto in early 2020.

On May 23, the Cantos posted their final goodbyes to Instagram.

Longtime customers lamented the news in the comment section.

"This is sol crushing!" one person wrote. "Just drove over the other night and saw the closed sign. Where am I gonna get perfect tamales now? 😭 Good luck in whatever you take on next!"

"We are so sad to see you go!" another said. "The food was amazing and it was my favorite go-to place locally. You will be greatly missed and we hope to see again somewhere soon….and nearby!"

Sol was located at 42 Kinderkamack Road.

