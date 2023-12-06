Snow Flurries Fall Across North Jersey: What To Expect, Timing

The National Weather Service was showing wintry weather in northwest New Jersey, the Lehigh Valley, and the Poconos, with flurries already falling as of 2 p.m.

Parts of Bergen and Passaic counties were also expected to get light snow Wednesday afternoon, and Thursday afternoon, Dec. 7, the NWS says.

A wintry mix of rain and snow is being forecast across the rest of the state.

"Overall, any accumulations are expected to stay below an inch with little impact to travel, though a few communities in our highest elevations could see locally higher snow totals around an inch by the end of the day," the NWS Mount Holly/Philadelphia Office said.

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a high near 42. Temps were expected to drop to a low of 28 at dusk.

Thursday, Dec. 7 will be partly sunny with a high near 40, and a chance of snow or a wintry mix in the morning. The end of the week is expected to be warming, ahead of a powerful weekend storm that could drop lots of rain on the region.

