Snack It Off: Gov. Murphy Spent Nearly $1K On Snacks At MetLife Taylor Swift Concert: Report

New Jersey's governor spent $12,000 on food and drinks at MetLife in 2018 and 2019, using an expense account funded by taxpayers, Politico said, after obtaining the invoices via the Open Public Records Act. Events include a Taylor Swift concert, Hot97's SummerJam concert and a Jets v. Cowboys game.

Jennifer Sciortino, a spokeswoman for Gov. Murphy's office, said Murphy intends to have the state Democratic party reimburse the Garden State for the costs.

"Because the state party traditionally covered these costs, the Governor’s Office had every expectation at the time of these events that the state party would continue to do so," Sciortino said. "The $12,000 in question occurred during a time of staff transition for the state party. Once it was clear that there were outstanding bills that had not been paid, the state stepped up to meet this responsibility."

Governors are entitled to a $95,000 a year expense account for official receptions, official residence, and other official expenses and is barred from being used for personal business.

Murphy spent $936 on snacks during a Taylor Swift concert in July 2018, $2,068 on snacks at a Jets v. Patriots game in Nov. 2018 and $2,479 on snacks at a Jets v. Cowboys game in Oct. 2019, including $90 for bottled water and $45 for guacamole, according to Politico.

Murphy is not the first governor to enjoy the perks of snacks at MetLife Stadium. During the 2010 and 2011 football seasons, Gov. Chris Christie spent $82,594 on concessions which was later reimbursed by the state Republican party.

