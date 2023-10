The smoky fire broke out in the kitchen shortly before 1 a.m. Oct. 19, roughly two hours after closing time.

Firefighters had it under control within a half hour.

No injuries were reported.

Mutual aid was provided by firefighters from Saddle Brook, Maywood and Rochelle Park.

An official cause wasn't immediately reported.

It was also too soon to tell how long the fast-food restaurant would be closed.

