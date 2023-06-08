Smoke Relief Coming Next Week, Unhealthy Air Quality Here To Stay (Mostly) Until Then

As of Thursday, June 8, levels in North Jersey were considered very unhealthy and in greater Philadelphia/the Lehigh Valley were considered hazardous, according to AirNow.Gov.

Levels in the Baltimore and Washington DC area were also considered very unhealthy as of Thursday morning.

Areas around New York City were expected to see some improvement on Thursday evening and Friday, and a shift in the winds was expected to push some smoke toward Pennsylvania, worsening conditions around Pittsburgh, AccuWeather says.

That means, the East Coast might be sitting in smoke, although varying amounts of it, until next week, when a change in weather pattern pushes the smoke back up north (see map above).

"A significant shift in the weather pattern is expected by early next week, as a storm may form over the Midwest," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.

"[This] will completely shift the winds and force the smoke back to the north in Canada."

Residents are urged to minimize time outdoors.

