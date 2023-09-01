Fair 65°

Smash-And-Grab Burglars Flee Fairview Deli With Cash, Lottery Tickets, Registers

A burglary crew smashed their way into a Fairview deli overnight before making off with two cash registers, $800 in cash and lottery tickets, police said.

ANYONE who might have witnessed anything or has information that could help the investigators is asked to call Fairview police at (201) 945-0279. Photo Credit: FAIRVIEW PD
Jerry DeMarco
Three bandits threw a stone through the glass to enter Panela's Deli on Walker Street just off 6th Avenue shortly before 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, Capt. Michael Martic said.

They fled in a Honda Civic (photo above), driven by a fourth member, that headed east on Walker Street and then north on Anderson Avenue, the captain said.

One of the burglars apparently had dreadlocks, Martic said.

Detectives obtained area security video and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

