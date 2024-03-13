Skeletal Remains Found At Jersey Shore Construction Site: Prosecutor

The remains were found on a piece of property on the 1100 block of Narrumson Road in Wall Township Tuesday, March 12 where work is being done,Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago and Wall Township Police Chief Sean O'Halloran said.

News 12 was the first to break the story, noting human remains were found at an excavation project.

"It would be immensely improper for our Office or the Wall Township Police Department to provide further information or details at this time, given the need for further forensic analysis," Santiago and O'Halloran said.

More information is expected to be released at a later time.

