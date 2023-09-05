Six Figure Sum! Passaic Lotto Ticket Wins Big

One ticket matched all five numbers, winning $209,430. The winning ticket was sold at Athenia Food Mart in Clifton. The winning numbers were 03, 05, 07, 26 and 30.
A Passaic County resident was the big winner in the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot drawing on Friday, Sept. 1.
One ticket matched all five numbers, winning $209,430. The winning ticket was sold at Athenia Food Mart in Clifton. The winning numbers were 03, 05, 07, 26 and 30.
