Fair 88°

SHARE

Six Figure Sum! Passaic Lotto Ticket Wins Big

A Passaic County resident was the big winner in the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot drawing on Friday, Sept. 1.

Athenia Food Mart
Athenia Food Mart Photo Credit: Google Maps
Sam Barron

One ticket matched all five numbers, winning $209,430. The winning ticket was sold at Athenia Food Mart in Clifton. The winning numbers were 03, 05, 07, 26 and 30.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE