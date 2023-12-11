Sighting Of Gunman At FDU Not Substantiated, Search On For Pair Who Reported It: Police

Two people walking a dog claimed to have seen the gunman in the Teaneck campus's Northpointe parking lot near the pedestrian footbridge on Monday morning, Dec. 11, Teaneck Police Chief Andrew McGurr said.

They told this to another civilian, then continued walking their dog across the Spirit Bridge over the Hackensack River into Hackensack, the chief said.

That person then stopped a passing campus security guard, he said.

"FDU security immediately put the school into shelter-in-place while notifying our department," McGurr said.

Teaneck and Hackensack police simultaneously checked the campuses on their respective sides.

"No suspicious individuals or activity was observed and the dog walkers who made the original observations were not located," the chief said.

The shelter-in-place was lifted at 11:53 a.m., he said.

"No additional calls were received regarding this incident and no specific description of a suspect was provided," McGurr said. "Detectives are continuing to work with FDU security, reviewing video footage related to this incident and attempting to identify the individuals walking the dogs."

ANYONE who might have seen something or has information that could help the investigation is asked to contact Teaneck police at (201) 837-2600. You could also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers on the group's website or by calling 844-466-6789, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

