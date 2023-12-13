Sick Burn: George Santos Says NJ First Lady Tammy Murphy 'Just Ain't It' On Cameo

Santos recently recorded a Cameo video where he takes shots at the First Lady of New Jersey, who is running for the Democratic nomination for Senator, hoping to replace embattled Senator Bob Menendez, who has been indicted on federal corruption charges.

"Endorsing Tammy Murphy is essentially endorsing the boss' wife or else," Santos said in a video shared on Twitter. "I understand you all have the urgency to replace Senator Goldbars but Tammy Murphy just ain't it. Phil Murphy is bullying you guys into putting his unexperienced wife with no acumen whatsoever for political office to be a United States Senator just because he's a lame duck governor. Shame on you, New Jersey Democrats! Do better!"

Santos, who gets $500 per video, said he is making $80,000 per day from the service since he was expelled from Congress on Friday, Dec. 1 after being accused of using campaign funds on Botox and the adult website, OnlyFans. Though given Santos lied about playing college volleyball, being employed by Goldman Sachs, and being Jewish, take the $80,000 number with a grain of salt.

Whether Santos actually believes Murphy "just ain't it" is another question. On his Cameo page, the serial fabulist states, "Content of videos don’t reflect my views and are a fulfillment of a contractual obligation with the consumer."

It is unknown who paid for the Cameo. This is not the first time Santos has waded into the New Jersey Senate race. He recorded a Cameo for Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) where he offered advice to Menendez.

