Shots Fired At Clifton Dunkin' Donuts

A bullet came through the window of the shop at the corner of Van Houten Avenue and Wonham Street following what apparently was a drive-by shortly after 9 p.m. July 12.

The shop was open at the time, but there was no one inside or outside the store when it happened, a shaken employee said.

City police and Passaic County sheriff's officers scoured the area, looking through backyards and into vehicles.

The sheriff's Crime Scene Investigations Unit collected shell casings and other evidence and the county prosecutor's office was notified.

ANYONE who saw something or can help authorities identify those responsible is asked to call Clifton police: (973) 470-5900

OR use the Passaic County prosecutor's tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org.

