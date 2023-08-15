Short CUT: Sedan Plows Into Paramus Hair Salon

No one in the salon was injured, either, witnesses said.

Paramus police escorted the driver home in the back of a department SUV after she plowed her Volvo S60 into the Lennon Brooks Salon off East Midland Avenue around 9:15 a.m. Aug. 15, they said.

The crash substantially damaged the salon.

Borough firefighters and EMS responded along with police.

A Paramus building inspector was summoned to check on the building's structural integrity.

Belfi's Towing removed the sedan.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

