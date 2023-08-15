Mostly Cloudy 74°

Shoplifting Near Lyndhurst Police HQ Dooms NYC Pair

Shoplifting near a police station is questionable at best. At worst, it's kinda dumb.

TOP: Renaldo Mason / BOTTOM: Davon Getten
Jerry DeMarco
Lyndhurst police were instantly at a nearby Valley Brook Avenue business after two men fled with nearly $1,000 worth of toiletries and groceries.

Searching the parking lot and surrounding area, they were pointed to a nearby restaurant that a witness saw one of them enter, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

Sure enough, the officers found -- and arrested -- both Renaldo Mason, 24, of Queens and Davon Getten, 28, of the Bronx, the lieutenant said.

A consented search of their car turned up the $971.51 worth of stolen merchandise, he said.

Mason and Getten were charged with shoplifting before being released.

