82-Year-Old Man Heard Wife Scream After Accidental Deadly Shooting In Edison Home: Cops

Robert Novak was in a room on the first floor of the Glencourt Avenue home he shared with his 76-year-old wife, Patricia Novak, when he tried to clear one of his registered guns around 2:10 p.m. Friday, April 5, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

The weapon discharged into the basement of the home, striking Patricia, whom Robert heard scream, Ciccone said. Novak went to check on his wife and learned he'd accidentally shot her, and called 9-1-1, according to the prosecutor.

Patricia was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Robert Novak cooperated with detectives throughout the investigation, police said. The investigation is active and continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Paone of the Edison Police Department at 732-248-7413 or Detective Rosario of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3289.

