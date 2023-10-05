'Shoot Up The School' Threat Found Scrawled In Teaneck Middle School Bathroom

“I’m Shoot Up the School," reads the ungrammatical threat found at the Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Supt. Dr. André Spencer wrote in an Oct. 5 email to parents.

"Although this can be deemed as an act of vandalism, we want to assure you that we take these matters seriously," the superintendent emphasized. "In addition, we want you to know that our schools are safe and secure.

"At this juncture, it has been determined that there is no imminent threat to our scholars or staff," she added. "Although the school is safe and there is no threat, to be cautious: [T]here will be an increased law enforcement presence in the area. We will continue with school as scheduled."

Meanwhile, school officials are "working in coordination with law enforcement to determine if further actions are needed," Spencer said.

The schools chief also praised the student who brought the graffiti to school officials' attention.

Teaneck Today's Keith Kaplan broke the story on Thursday.

Kaplan noted that the news "comes on the heels of several Board of Education meetings where parents have raised questions regarding security concerns."

