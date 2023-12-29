'She's My Ride' Owner Michele Posthumus, Wayne Valley HS Grad, Dies

Born on Feb. 17, 1966, she graduated from Wayne Valley High School and ran two businesses, "Absentee Property Management" and "She's My Ride, her obituary reads.

She enjoyed skiing, golf, swimming and spending time with her dog, Arthur, according to her obituary.

Michele is survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, her obituary reads. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 3 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Festa Memorial Funeral Home.

A funeral for friends and relatives will be held on Thursday, Jan. 4 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, according to her obituary. She will be buried at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Totowa.

