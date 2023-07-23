Sharp-Eyed Leonia Officer Nabs Jersey City Pair With Loaded Guns

Officer Devon O’Donnell stopped a 2019 BMW 530i driven by George I. Cannon, 21, for multiple motor vehicle violations on Grand Avenue after it came off Fort Lee Road shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, Police Chief Scot Tamagny said.

The officer immediately spotted a large bag of pot, leading to a search that turned up the handguns, Tamagny said.

O’Donnell arrested Cannon and his passenger, Benu Amuntehu, 19, with help from Sgt. Sihoon Chung and Office Debbie Maldonado, the chief said.

Both were charged with two illegal gun possession counts, as well as possession of hollow-nose bullets. Cannon also was charged with having the pot for sale and received multiple traffic summonses.

Cannon and Amuntehu were sent to the Bergen County Jail, where both have remained.

