Sharks Tracked Days Apart Along Jersey Shore 'Seem To Be Buddies,' Scientist Says

Simon and Jekyll are two sharks who have thoroughly have enjoyed their time together on the Jersey Shore.

The pair were first tagged off the Southeast Coast of the United States in December 2022, and have since traveled nearly 4,000 miles up the East Coast in tandem.

"This is potentially groundbreaking," Dr. Bob Hueter, the chief scientist at Ocearch said in a video shared by the Museum of Science. "White sharks lead a very solitary existence. We don't really expect to see these two sharks staying together.

"But Simon and Jekyll, they seem to be buddies in the sense that they're going to the same place at the same time."

Last May, Jekyll and Simon pinged days apart from each other along the Jersey Shore. They continued their journey up to Atlantic Canada and are currently enjoying their time together in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

"We've never seen anything quite like this before," Hueter said.

OCEARCH said they are looking at blood samples to see if Simon and Jekyll are actually brothers or half-brothers moving along the same path.

To track Simon and Jekyll, click here and here.

