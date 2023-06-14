Shaq Bringing Booming Chicken Chain To NJ With 6 Locations In The Works

New Jersey native NBA Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O'Neal is bringing his booming chicken restaurant to his home state.

The first of six new New Jersey locations is expected to open in Middlesex Borough. All will be run by Garden State couple Chad and Aditya Patel.

Other areas being eyed by Big Chicken are in Livingston, Mercer County, Somerset County and South Jersey, according to a spokeswoman.

"The franchisees are still in negotiations," she said. "We currently do not have a timeline for opening, and will know more when individual leases are signed for each location."

The chain features big and sloppy sandwiches as well as crispy grilled chicken. Some favorites include the Shaq Attack and Big Aristotle. The menu also features tenders, sliders and popcorn chicken.

Click here to see the Big Chicken menu and more.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.