Sex Offender Stole From Church Collection Box, Bayonne Police Say

A 50-year-old Newark man and registered sex offender was arrested and charged on Wednesday, Aug. 7, with stealing hundreds of dollars from a collection box at a church in Bayonne last month.

Raymond Gorczycki

 Photo Credit: Essex County Department of Corrections
Sam Barron

Raymond Gorczycki stole cash from three collection boxes at St. John Paul II Parish on Tuesday, July 23, after damaging the boxes in order to gain entry and remove the money, Bayonne police said in a release.

Gorczycki took $200 to $300, police said. He was also identified as the person in a burglary and theft from a motor vehicle on Lexington Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 3, police said.

He was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, two counts of theft and violating his parole, police said.

Gorczycki was registered as a sex offender after he was convicted of sexually assaulting two girls in Monmouth County in 2002. 

In 2018, he was arrested after he changed residences without notifying his parole officer as required by Megan's Law, according to NJ Advance Media. He was previously arrested for the same offense in 2016.

