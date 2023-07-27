Severe Weather Watch Issued As Thunderstorms Threaten Region, More Sweltering Heat Ahead

As temps hovered around 95 degrees, thunderstorms were taking aim across parts of Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Virginia.

Thunderstorms were expected in the afternoon, with showers likely in the evening and overnight.

Temps were expected to surge through Saturday, July 29.

Friday, July 28 will be sunny with a high near 95, but could feel as hot as 103, the NWS says.

Saturday will have a high just above 90 and a 40 percent chance of showers.

Things were expected to cool down Sunday, July 30. Temps will be just above 80.

