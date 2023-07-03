Severe Thunderstorms, 75 MPH Winds, Lightning Threaten New Jersey

Hail the size of a ping pong ball, wind gusts up to 75 miles per hour and frequent lightning were all being forecast until 10 p.m.

While North and Central Jersey are likely to see only heavy rain, parts of South Jersey and Greater Philadelphia could see more damaging storms, AccuWeather predicts.

Meteorologist Joe Cioffi noted elevated tornado risk in Central Jersey, and severe risks for isolated thunderstorms for much of the East Coast on Tuesday, July 4.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.