Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Issued In These NJ, PA Counties

The National Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm warnings and warned of 60 mph winds across parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania Friday, June 14.

Chance of rain and storms across the region June 14.

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Cecilia Levine
At 4:15 p.m., the NWS issued the warnings for Sussex and Warren counties in New Jersey, and Carbon, Monroe, Berks, Lehigh, and Northampton, in PA. 

Newton, Washington, Jim Thorpe, Stroudsburg, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton, are also being warned of severe storms.

The warnings are in effect through 5 p.m.

Temps hit the 90-degree mark late in the afternoon, the NWS said. Storms were expected in the evening hours, and were anticipated to last through midnight across North Jersey and Eastern PA, the NWS said.

Sixty mile-per hour winds and large hail were possible, according to the NWS.

