Severe Flood Threat: Intense Downpours Forecast This Weekend Across Northeast

According to AccuWeather meteorologists and the National Weather Service, severe downpours are posing a threat to the region.

Strong to severe storms were expected across the region Friday, afternoon, July 14, and continue over the course of the weekend, the National Weather Service says.

Weather maps from AccuWeather show a risk of flooding, with up to three inches of rainfall expected per hour, in some areas.

Friday will be a high around 87, with thunderstorms possible in the evening. Saturday, July 15 calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, with a high of 90. Sunday will also be around 90, with showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.

