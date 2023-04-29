Light Rain Fog/Mist 50°

Seven Best Places To Celebrate Cinco De Mayo In North Jersey

Cinco de Mayo is right around the corner. 

Margarita from Viva Margarita.
Margarita from Viva Margarita. Photo Credit: lostintravelz Instagram
Cecilia Levine
Whether it's nachos, tacos or margaritas you're looking for, there are plenty of spots in North Jersey to try.

Here are some of the most popular restaurants in the area.

Here are some of the highest rated Mexican restaurants on Yelp and Google to try:

La Fortaleza, Carlstadt, Lodi, Garfield, Passaic, Clifton

Central Taqueria, Morristown

Viva Margarita, Hackensack, Edgewater, Cliffside Park, Wallington

Los Charritos, Weehawken, Hoboken

La Brujera, Jersey City

Orale Mexican Kitchen, Morristown, Hoboken, Jersey City

Panchos Burritos, New Milford

