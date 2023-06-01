Services Set For Former Police Officer, 2 Kids Killed In Sussex County Crash

Thirty-six-year-old Andrew “Andy” Benavente, his 13-year-old son, Andrew “AJ” Jr., and 5-year-old daughter, Madelyn, died after a Jeep crossed over the double yellow lines on Newton-Sparta Road in Andover Township, striking their Ford Ranger pickup around 4 p.m. on Friday, May 26, Daily Voice reported.

A GoFundMe for Digna Melendez-Benavente — Andy’s fiancée and loving mom to AJ and Madelyn — was launched by Edwin Melendez shortly afterward and had surpassed $101,000 as of Thursday, June 1.

Melendez later took to social media with a heartfelt tribute to the victims:

"These three incredible individuals, Andrew, AJ, and Madelyn, have left an everlasting impact on our lives. Their legacies of love, laughter, and light will continue to inspire us as we navigate the challenges that lie ahead. May their spirits forever guide us and may their memories live on in our hearts."

A former Newark Police Officer, Andrew, of Newton, worked at Somerset Hills Towing and was known for his love of cars, video, games, and “nic-nacs,” his obituary says. AJ, a 7th-grade student at Halsted St. Middle School, is remembered as a “real comedian,” while Madelyn, a preschooler at Camp Auxilium School, loved singing, butterflies, and dance parties.

A visitation will be held at Megaro Memorial Home, Inc. in Belleville on Thursday, June 1 from 4 to 8 p.m. The funeral mass was set for Friday, June 2 at St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church in Newark at 10:30 a.m.

The arrangements were subject to change, an update to the fundraiser said.

“Your unwavering support during this difficult time has been a source of strength for our family, and we are immensely grateful for your presence, prayers, and contributions," reads the Thursday, June 1 update. "Thank you for your understanding and for standing by us as we navigate through this profound loss. Together, we can honor the memory of Andrew, AJ, and Madelyn and provide comfort to one another during this challenging journey.”

Click here to view/donate to the ‘Support Benavente Families After Devastating Loss’ campaign on GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.