Motorcyclist, 26, Killed In Rt. 206 Crash (Update)

The motorcyclist was flown by NorthSTAR Medevac to the hospital following the accident involving one other vehicle at 12:15 p.m., Montgomery Township Police Lt. Tom Frascella said.

The other motorist was evaluated and declined further treatment.

The roadway was closed for approximately three hours for an investigation.

Montgomery EMS Squad 47, Robert Wood Johnson Somerset Medics, Montgomery Township Station 46 Blawenburg, Members of the Somerset County CART Team, and the NJ DOT Diversion Team responded.

