Serious Crash Shuts Garden State Parkway In Hillsdale

The two-car crash happened sometime around 8 p.m. near mile post 168.1 in Hillsdale, just past Demarest Farms, sources tell Daily Voice.

One car was positioned in the southbound lanes, right under the Werimus Road overpass. The other was in the northbound lanes, facing the opposite way. Both cars were believed to have been heading north.

New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said only that the occupants suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Further details were not available as of 10:30 p.m. All northbound lanes were closed as of 10 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

