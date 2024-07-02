Fair 71°

PA Motorcyclist Killed Hitting One Car, Run Over By Another On Route 78 (Update)

A 45-year-old Easton, PA man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 78 in New Jersey on Tuesday, July 2, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police are investigating.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza for DAILY VOICE (file photo) / NJSP (inset)
by Sam Barron & Cecilia Levine

At 10:04 p.m., a BMW motorcycle traveling eastbound on Route 78 in Greenwich Township struck the back of a 2017 Toyota Camry, Charles Marchan, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

As a result of the crash, the motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, was ejected and was subsequently struck by a 2020 Toyota Camry, killing him, Marchan said. 

The driver of the 2017 Toyota Camry sustained minor injuries, Marchan said. 

The crash remains under investigation, Marchan said.

