Sen. Cory Booker Says Bob Menendez Should Resign

Booker said the trust and faith New Jerseysians had in Menendez have been shaken in light of the recent indictments, which he called "shocking" and said were "hard to reconcile with the person I know."

"Senator Menendez fiercely asserts his innocence and it is therefore understandable that he believes stepping down is patently unfair," Booker said. "I believe this is a mistake.

"Stepping down is not an admission of guilt but an acknowledgment that holding public office often demands tremendous sacrifices at great personal cost. Senator Menendez has made these sacrifices in the past to serve.

"And in this case he must do so again. I believe stepping down is best for those Senator Menendez has spent his life serving.”

Booker's statement comes a day after a defiant Menendez asserted his innocence and rebuffed calls to resign at a press conference in Union City, the place where he served as mayor from 1986 to 1992. Menendez was appointed to the United States Senate in 2006 and is up for re-election next year.

In the indictment, Menendez is accused of giving secret information and military aid to Egypt in exchange for various favors. A search of Menendez and his wife's Harrison home and safe deposit box in June 2022 produced $100,000 in gold bars and $480,000 in hidden cash, according to the indictment. Nadine Menendez was also named in the indictment.

This is the second time Menendez has faced federal corruption charges. A previous trial ended in a mistrial and prosecutors declined to try the case again. Booker largely stood by Menendez during his first indictment.

Following the indictment, Gov. Phil Murphy led the charge of Jersey pols demanding Menendez's resignation. Numerous other Democratic senators have also called for Menendez's resignation. Rep. Andy Kim, who represents New Jersey's third district, announced a primary challenge to Menendez.

"I feel compelled to run against him," Kim said. "Not something I expected to do, but New Jersey deserves better."

