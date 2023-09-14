Seen IT? Heavy-Duty Tow Truck Stolen Out Of Michigan Spotted In New Jersey: Owner

The 2020 Kenworth T880 Century 1150 has a side puller and Super Mario theme wrap, said P.J. Daly, who has owned and operated P.J.'s Towing in Lansing for nearly 15 years.

"If the wrap is removed, it’s a forest green and light green underneath," Daly said.

Surveillance video shows two thieves swiping the rig just past midnight on Sunday, Sept. 10, he said.

One person was dressed in a black hoodie and sweatpants with brown shoes with green camouflage on top. The other was in a white hoodie, gray sweatpants and gray shoes.

"Both had backpacks with hats, hoods over [their] heads and masks on [their] faces," Daly said. "Both were wearing disposable gloves."

Business security video from New Jersey shows the truck tooling along Route 30, which runs nearly 50 miles between Trenton to the south and White Township in Warren County to the north. It runs through Hopewell Township, East Amwell, Flemington, Raritan Township, Clinton, and Washington.

Trenton is roughly 650 miles from Lansing.

Figuring the wrecker might be destined for shipment out of one of New Jersey's ports, Daly spoke with Port Authority police, who are among the agencies searching for it.

ANYONE who spots the truck or knows where/how to find it is asked to contact the Eason County (MI) Sheriff's Office at (517) 543-3512. Or email: crimetips@eatoncounty.org.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.