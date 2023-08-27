Fair 70°

Seen HIM? 'Endangered' Bergen Man, 40, Reported Missing

Authorities turned to the public for help this weekend finding a Ridgewood man who was reported missing.

ANYONE who sees David Terrin or knows where to find him is asked to contact Ridgewood police: (201) 652-3900.
Jerry DeMarco
David Terrin, 40, is 5-foot-7 and weighs 125 pounds.

He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Terrin walked away from a residence on Van Buren Avenue wearing a grey jacket, white shirt, grey pants and black sneakers.

He didn't have a cellphone, cash, wallet or ID, police said.

Possible destinations included Clifton or Morris Plains, they said.

Police described Terrin as endangered but didn't explain. They also didn't say how long he'd been missing.

ANYONE who sees Terrin or knows where to find him is asked to contact Ridgewood police: (201) 652-3900.

