Sarah M. Sharp was last seen on the west side of town near Fair Lawn on Sunday, May 21, they said.

Sharp is about five feet tall and weighs 125 pounds.

She has brunette hair with blonde highlights.

There was no clothing description given, police said.

Anyone who sees Sharp or knows where to find her is asked to call Paramus police: (201) 262-3400.

