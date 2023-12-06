See How Passaic County Hospitals Rank For Safety In America

The Leapfrog Group released the Fall 2023 hospital grades on Tuesday, Dec. 5.
An expert panel of doctors selects 22 evidence-based measures of patient safety to come up with grades for the nearly 3,000 hospitals and acute care centers nationwide. Click here for more on the methodology.
Here's how hospitals in Bergen, Passaic, Hudson, Union, and Essex counties were graded for safety by the Leapfrog Group this year:
A:
Englewood Hospital and Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Rahway
- St. Mary's General Hospital (Passaic)
- The Valley Hospital (Ridgewood)
B:
Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Palisades Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Jersey City Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Medical Center — Wayne
C:
CarePoint Health-Bayonne Medical Center
- CarePoint Health-Christ Hospital (Jersey City)
- Carepoint Health-Hoboken University Medical Center
- CareWell Health Medical Center
- Clara Maass Medical Center (Belleville)
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center (Livingston)
- Hudson Regional (Secaucus)
- Newark Beth Israel
- Saint Michael's Medical Center (Newark)
- St. Joseph's University Medical Center (Paterson)
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center RWJBH (Elizabeth)
- University Hospital (Newark)
Click here to see every New Jersey hospital's grade from The Leapfrog Group.
