SEE Anything? Witnesses Sought In Route 17 Crash That Sent Pair To Hospital

Police issued an alert for a dark sedan after the victims' Honda struck one guardrail and then another on the southbound highway near Williams Avenue shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, Lt. John Behr said.

The driver and passenger, who were both out of the car when police arrived, told the officers they were struck by another vehicle that kept going south on the highway, the lieutenant said.

Both were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening after their sedan's airbags deployed, he said.

Borough firefighters cleaned up a fuel spill and the area was cleared within a half-hour. Courthouse Towing removed the heavily damaged Honda.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the crash or has information that could help an investigation into its cause is asked to contact Hasbrouck Heights police: (201) 288-1000.

